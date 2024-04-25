VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,865,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $164.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,922. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

