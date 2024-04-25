RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 485,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060 over the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.