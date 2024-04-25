RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.
RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
