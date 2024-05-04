13,462 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,462 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $158.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

