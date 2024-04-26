Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (ABLLL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.62 on May 15th

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $27.39.

