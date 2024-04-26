Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.26. 1,049,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,893. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

