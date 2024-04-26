Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $26.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $833.46. 268,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,443. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

