Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.73), with a volume of 1883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.67).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
