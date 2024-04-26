Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.73), with a volume of 1883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.67).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.32.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

