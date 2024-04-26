Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $214,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.09% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

