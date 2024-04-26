Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.47. 2,393,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

