Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,161. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $332.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

