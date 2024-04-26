Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,492 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.51% of Masonite International worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 712,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $131.94. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

