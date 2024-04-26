RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) Trading Up 0.2%

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

RCF Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCF Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCF Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

