Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 353.4% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,532,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 70,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,311. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

