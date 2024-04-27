Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

