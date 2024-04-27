Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 459.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day moving average is $440.27. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

