Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.27. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

