JDM Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.16. 3,367,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,798. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

