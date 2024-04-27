JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. 1,692,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

