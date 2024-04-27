NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NKE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,711. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

