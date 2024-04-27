O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY24 guidance to $41.35-41.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 41.350-41.850 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

ORLY traded down $10.20 on Friday, hitting $1,043.93. 335,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,097.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

