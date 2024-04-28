Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $460.44 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.76 or 0.00089085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,065 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,112,065.00268426 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.58804601 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $26,848,114.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

