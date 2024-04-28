CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,198,000 after buying an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,792,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of CSX by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,785,000 after buying an additional 1,383,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

