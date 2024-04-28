HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 95,174 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,174 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,583.1% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. 1,752,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

