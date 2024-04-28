Little House Capital LLC Sells 4,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 29,783,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.