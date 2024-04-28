PAID Network Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $60,263.92 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.14417933 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $97,869.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

