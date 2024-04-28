Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Update

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Royalty Management Stock Up 0.7 %
RMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 7,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Royalty Management has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Royalty Management
