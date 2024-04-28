Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Update

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Royalty Management Stock Up 0.7 %

RMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 7,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Royalty Management has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.