Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,130.8% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 50,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. 16,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

