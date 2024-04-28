STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SNVVF remained flat at $2.84 during trading hours on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
About STEP Energy Services
