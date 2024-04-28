STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SNVVF remained flat at $2.84 during trading hours on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Read More

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.