VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $217.64. 6,365,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

