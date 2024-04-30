Crescent Sterling Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $31.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $858.80. 7,231,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $952.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.71 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

