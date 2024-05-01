Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 18,600 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 865,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SOFI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,172,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,408,094. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

