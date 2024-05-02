CG Oncology’s (CGON) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CG Oncology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
