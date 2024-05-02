ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 7,014,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.