Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,121. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.