Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 146,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,905. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
