Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.14

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $645.85 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 8.02%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

