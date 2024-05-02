NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.36. 47,514,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 56,354,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $12,361,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $8,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

