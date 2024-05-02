Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,557 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.