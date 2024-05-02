TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,592. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.40 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

