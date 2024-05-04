Merit Financial Group LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,050,000 after purchasing an additional 595,535 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 443,587 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,423 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

