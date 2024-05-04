Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 217 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 555,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

