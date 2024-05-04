Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

