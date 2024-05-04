Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,172,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,582,852. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.