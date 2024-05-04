Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Status has a market cap of $155.16 million and $3.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,345.34 or 1.00081050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012740 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,828,218 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,828,217.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03969972 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,072,026.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.