Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Stock Up 1.1 %

NGG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

