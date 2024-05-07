iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,427 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

