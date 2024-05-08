iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.28. 4,055,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,839,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
