Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 662.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,185. The firm has a market cap of $430.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.97 and a 200-day moving average of $444.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.64 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.