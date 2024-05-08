Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,298 shares of company stock valued at $89,753,167 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $609.47. 3,092,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.51 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

