Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 11,724 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LW traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. 1,740,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

